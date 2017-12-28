Penn State Fans Taking Off for the Duel in the Desert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA -- Penn State fans were out in full force Thursday morning getting ready to head to Phoenix, Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl.

The Nittany Lions will be playing the Huskies from the University of Washington on Saturday.

An entire busload of Penn State fans are expected to head to Phoenix.

Newswatch 16’s Carolyn Blackburne was up early on Thursday with the fans at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Some fans were showed up Thursday morning as early as 3:30 for their flight.

PSU fans waiting at the airport say there’s nothing like being in the crowd and rooting for the Nittany Lions.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one family who has gone to three out of the four latest bowl games.

"Just the excitement of knowing that when everyone gets here it's that everyone is here for the same reason. It's not like 'Oh hey, they're going to Arizona just for a football game.' Everyone is coming to support Penn State. That excitement is just there and it’s the best feeling ever," explained Lindsay Fanella of Coal Township.

Other fans we spoke to are feeling confident about a win.

“I think it’s going to be a very competitive game. They [The University of Washington Huskies] have a good passing attack, our pass defense is not great. We could score, we can run the ball, we can throw the ball. I think we’re going to win but I think it’s going to be a close game,” said Art Lucarelli of Old Forge.

The Fiesta Bowl is set for Saturday, December 30, at 4 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona at the University of Phoenix Stadium.