Pedestrian Death Ruled Accidental

DALTON -- The Lackawanna County Coroner has ruled the death of a woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog, accidental.

Dorothy Hayden, 67, was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of East Main Street and Lily Lake Road in Dalton Tuesday Night.

Police have not said what happened to the woman’s dog after the deadly pedestrian accident in Lackawanna County.