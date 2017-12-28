Pedestrian Death Ruled Accidental

DALTON -- The Lackawanna County Coroner has ruled the death of a woman who was struck and killed while walking her dog, accidental.
Dorothy Hayden, 67, was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of East Main Street and Lily Lake Road in Dalton Tuesday Night.
Police have not said what happened to the woman’s dog after the deadly pedestrian accident in Lackawanna County.
41.532807 -75.735401
AVOID THE TURNING LANE
Wonder if she was walking in the turning lane like that homeless guy was the other day ?
That story still has me chuckling.