SUNBURY -- The cold weather has claimed a New Year's Eve celebration in Northumberland County.

Downtown Sunbury will be dark this year with no lighting of the giant light bulb downtown.

The sponsor, Sunbury Revitalization, says its just too cold and several vendors pulled out.

Anyone who bought VIP tickets will get their money back.

There will still be ice skating at the Sunbury Ice Rink from 9 p.m. until midnight.

The fireworks are still on for midnight.