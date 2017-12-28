Man Uses Kitchen Knife to Rob Gas Station
RYAN TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station at knife-point in Schuylkill County.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Brown Bag Gas Station near Barnesville.
Troopers say the man wore a ski mask and showed the attendant a kitchen knife before demanding cash.
He got away with about $200.
No one was hurt in the hold up in Schuylkill County.
40.817481 -76.051337
DOGDIRT
wnep mentions this, but how bout the strange standoff in girardvile last night.. no mention at all. strange. typical skookie behavior
Evans
You think that’s bad? Well, did you know about wnep refusing to report on D. Barker of Mt Carmel following a young child into a home while the parents were there?!? The viewing area deserves to know about such a bold sex roamer