Man Uses Kitchen Knife to Rob Gas Station

RYAN TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station at knife-point in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Brown Bag Gas Station near Barnesville.

Troopers say the man wore a ski mask and showed the attendant a kitchen knife before demanding cash.

He got away with about $200.

No one was hurt in the hold up in Schuylkill County.

