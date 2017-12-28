Man Facing Numerous Charges After Alleged Sexual Assault on Christmas Day

Swiftwater -- A man is facing sex charges involving a teenager in Monroe County.
Donovan Williams of Swiftwater is accused of attempting to rape the teen, and sexually assaulting the victim on Christmas Day.
Williams is facing a long list of charges.
41.045838 -75.247906
Yeah i said that!
What the hell is with it with all these minority African Americans and Hispanics causing all the felony crime in NEPA? William Penn would vomit on their mommas!
Frode Baggins
What is Christmas without a sexual assault?