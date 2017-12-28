Keeping Heating Bills Low in the Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- It's that time of year again, when temperatures hit low and heating bills hit high.

"This time of year, saving is very difficult because you are going to use the electricity regardless," said Craig Curry, Cramer's store manager.

He says the shop is busy with people looking for ways to stay warm without breaking the bank.

Curry says one way to save on your heating bill is by using a programmable thermostat, like this one here.

"They are going to work when you need them. You'll have extra heat when you're home and want to be comfortable. They will turn back when you're at work or school, whatever the case may be. They are preforming when you need them to preform," said Curry.

Another way you can save is by not needing to pay for repairs for something like frozen pipes. One low cost tip given here at Cramer's, using something like this lamp, using a traditional light bulb and pointing it right towards the pipes.

Workers say other ways to save is by using weather strips on edges of windows and doors to help trap the heat in.

"Do what you can. Use a towel, the replace weather strips, indeed using the space heaters or even a light bulb like we mentioned in a safe spot where it won't be near something combustible just so that draft doesn't make it too cold," said Curry.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can also save about 10% per year on your heating bills by turning your thermostat down 10 to 15 degrees for eight hours.