Heating Oil Businesses Seeing a Boost as Temperatures Drop

FRACKVILLE -- The main thing on everybody`s mind right now is how cold it is.

The chilly temperatures have many people cranking up their heat. Jack Rich, Inc. in Frackville has been busy filling oil tanks.

"It`s crazy, but this is what we do," Jack Rich, Inc. Vice President Jamie Barto said. "We take care of homes. We take care of people, so people burn a lot more oil."

Newswatch 16 rode around with Jack Rich oil driver Bernie Guzick as he filled up tanks in the area.

"Two weeks ago, it really started kicking in and then now it's to the wall all the way," Guzick said.

The company says they service about 4,000 homes in Schuylkill County. This time of year, they have about five drivers out a day, each one will service about 35 homes.

"That`s a lot of deliveries," Barto said. "For an oil truck driver, they`re in and out of the truck all day. They`re not just driving along and making a delivery. That`s 35 times they`re in and out of the truck, so they`re braving the weather, too."

Customers we spoke to said they prefer oil heat.

"We had coal heat growing up and it was just something that you had to constantly maintain and oil you don`t have to do anything but put it in the tank and it maintains itself," oil heat customer Jennifer Knapik said.

Jack rich also accepts orders for heating oil online so that the business can address clients` needs quickly.