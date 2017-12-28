Fight Leads to Shots Fired in Old Forge
OLD FORGE — A fight between two women led to shots fired in Old Forge.
According to police, the fight broke out around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.
No one was hurt.
Police have not released the names of anyone involved or what caused the fight in Old Forge.
5 comments
