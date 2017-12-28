Fight Leads to Shots Fired in Old Forge

Posted 12:38 pm, December 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:04PM, December 28, 2017

OLD FORGE — A fight between two women led to shots fired in Old Forge.

According to police, the fight broke out around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

No one was hurt.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved or what caused the fight in Old Forge.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments