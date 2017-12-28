Excited Penn State Fans Arrive in Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- They were rowdy from the start. 140 Penn State Fans Leaving the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport on a direct Chapter Flight to Phenix through Thompson Tours.

Leaving near zero temperatures.

When people arrived in Phoenix and stood in the Arizona Sunshine, soaked in the 70 degree temperatures.

“It’s wonderful, leaving that cold, frigid weather. We have sunshine, beautiful,” stated Nancy Gulakowski of Clark Summit.

And it’s not just the temperatures that make a trip to Arizona so different. There is plenty of desert beauty for all these Pennsylvania visitors to take in. Yes, the cacti are everywhere.

Lisa Justave from Clarks Summit was a first time visitor.

“Just looking forward to enjoying it all checking out phoenix and Scottsdale and just enjoying the trip,” Justave stated.

And enjoying it with many other Penn State Friends.

“We love it. Came on a chartered flight, everyone was cheering on the plane, it just means the world,” Justave continued.

It’s a day to sit and relax, maybe have a drink or head off on excursions to take in the sights of the American Southwest.

“Sun is bright, cool breeze, looking forward to a good time,” stated Margaret Opalka of Scott Township.

“It’s beautiful, can’t beat it,” she added.