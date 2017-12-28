Early Ice Fishing Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- With temperatures in the single digits, you would think most people would be inside, but these two gentleman saw it as a prime opportunity to get outside and ice fish.

Tony Gust of Boyertown told Newswatch 16 this is the earliest he’s been out ice fishing.

This is because of the long stretch of low temperatures has frozen the lake at Tobyhanna State Park. But even in these conditions the fishing can be rewarding.

“Anything you can catch in the summer you can still catch during the winter,” says Park Manager Devin Buzard.

Tony Gust and Luke Green told Newswatch 16 there was no rhyme or reason to their location selection on Tobyhanna Lake, just trial and error.

The recommended ice thickness for an individual to go out to ice fish is 4 inches or 7 inches if you're going with a group.

Gust recommends using a spud bar to check the ice thickness as you go along.

"Especially on early ice um you gotta be checking out in front of you the ice can change thickness depending on the current underneath," says Gust.

Buzard recommends safety tools and ice cleets.