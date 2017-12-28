Chestnut Wood From Barn Gets New Life At Hillside Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- Piece by piece demolition crews took down this wooded barn near Misericordia University.

A barn that has stood for hundreds of years is now making way for the Atlantic sunrise gas line project in Dallas Township.

"Because of this rare chestnut wood it has a second chance at life to repair other barns where you couldn't buy this type of wood," said Scott Cannon.

Scott Cannon is a member of action together, an organization that helps property owners resolve disputes with the natural gas industry. He tells Newswatch 16 there was a problem with the land owner and pipeline company based on the value of the barn. Although that issue hasn't been resolved yet, Cannon was happy the wood from the soon to be demolished barn wasn't going to waste.

"This particular barn has a hundred year old wood which you can't get anymore because disease wiped them out years ago so this wood is very valuable to use to repair exiting chestnut barns," said Cannon.

"We have several barns on the property that are several years old and if you're from Lancaster county that's not that old but here it is and to have indeguous chestnut to replace beams in the collapsed barn," said Chet Mozloom.

Chet Mozloom, the executive director at Hillside Farms is happy to be the recipient of the chestnut wood.

He tells newswatch 16 a barn on their property collapsed in 2005 and this lumber from the old barn is right on time.

"It's wonderful I kind of wasn't expecting it to have this kind of wood at all," said Chet Mozloom.