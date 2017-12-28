Car Crashed into Restaurant in East Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- "It sounded like an explosion, you know? People love Trackside so much that they decided to make the front entrance a drive thru," said Michael Tepedino, Trackside Station owner.

It was just around 10 a.m. on Thursday when a security camera caught this car barreling backwards into the front doors of Trackside Station on Crystal Street in East Strousburg.

Owner Michael Tepedino is making the best of the situation.

He says it was all an accident. While the driver was backing up, he hit the gas instead of the brakes.

"I usually like to remodel differently but you know if this is how we are going to remodel, it is how it is. Everyone is fine, no one got hurt. It was a great way to wake up and start my day," said Tepedino.

Because these doors were custom made, it's going to take a little while to repair the broke one. In the meantime, the restaurant will remain open, just "please use the better door."

Harley Fish made these doors years ago out of Spanish cedar.

He says it will take a little time, but believes he can fix it.

"We are gonna have to make new ones it looks like. New jambs, casings, it's going to be a project. We did it once so we will do it again," said Harley Fish, Harley Fish Custom Woodworking.

The crash happened just before the restaurant opened for lunch, so only workers were inside.

Tepedino says he's glad it was just the doors that took a beating and not anything else.

"They missed everything. It was perfect, a bulls-eye. Spot on," said Tepedino.

Trackside Station is still open and there are plans for a temporary fix. In the meantime, owner say don't mind the appearance.