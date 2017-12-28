× Adoptions Soar at Cat Cafe

LEWISBURG–When you walk into the cat cafe in Downtown Lewisburg, make sure you shut the door behind you. The eleven residents are quick on their feet. The Scratching Post on Market Street started as an idea between two friends, and it is now reality.

“We knew it would be good. I don’t think any of us in our wildest dreams knew it would be this good,” Angela Brouse said.

Angela Brouse and Sara Kline, both of Lewisburg, got the idea for a cat cafe about a year and a half ago. There are around 40 of them in the United States, usually in big cities. It’s a place for people to gather, relax and work in the company of cats.

“I like to come in here and see all the different personalities and cuddle with the cats. I have a dog at home and he’s not a cat friendly dog,” Lori Stehle said.

The cat cafe isn’t just a place to play with cats. It’s an adoption platform and a pretty successful one too.

“It’s a new way to look at cats and to meet cats if you’re considering adopting,” Brouse said.

This is how it works. All of these cats are from Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg. Every one is available for adoption.

“There’s no cages, there’s no lack of food. They have all the free space they want,” Brouse said.

Since the cat cafe opened at the beginning of December, 16 cats have been adopted!

“I took my three-year old to The Scratching Post and we fell in love with Mr. Trevor,” Emma Kline said.

Emma Kline and her family found out about The Scratching Post on facebook.

“My daughter could play with the cats and whichever one we fell in love with is the one we brought home,” Kline said.

There is a $5 donation to come to The Scratching Post and that money goes to the upkeep of the cats.