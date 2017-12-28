× 12 Dead in a Massive Apartment Fire in the Bronx

BELMONT, the Bronx (WPIX) — Twelve people, including a baby, are dead and several others were critically injured as a massive fire ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx on a frigid Thursday night, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years,” Mayor de Blasio said during a press conference.

The victims’ ages range from 1-50. Four people are still fighting for their lives, officials said.

According to WPIX, about 170 firefighters responded to the blaze at the five-story, walk-up apartment building at 2363 Prospect Ave., near East 187th Street around 7 p.m. It quickly escalated to a 5-alarm fire.

It was brought under control around 9 p.m.

A nearby school has opened for residents needing housing. For information about your loved ones, officials say to call 311.

Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

Just a decade ago in the Bronx nine children and one adult were killed in a blaze started by a space heater.

