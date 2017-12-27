Would-be Millionaires Crossing Their Fingers 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- If you play the lottery, you have not one but two chances to win a jackpot of more than $300 million.

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are at a combined total of $643 million. No one has hit either jackpot since October.

There was a steady crowd all day Wednesday at Puff Express One on Market Street in Sunbury. People did not just come for cigarettes. They came for lottery tickets.

"Somebody might win it from Pennsylvania, you never know. The more chances you take, the better luck you have," said Debbie Kaleta of Sunbury.

"We see a lot of people coming in and spending their Christmas money, especially on Powerball," said Billie Jo Elliott from Puff Express One.

"I was going to buy cigarettes and then I was like today might be my lucky day because I made a good choice," said Jenna Kemper of Sunbury.

The odds of winning these games aren't good. In fact, you're more likely to be struck by lightning. Even so, somebody eventually does win.

"Then I'd be able to move out of this area, buy my mom a new house," said Keith Elliott of Sunbury.

"Pay off my children's bills and go on vacation," said Kaleta.

There are three drawings left in 2017. Two for Powerball and one for Mega Millions. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night. Both can be seen on WNEP-TV right before Newswatch 16 at 11.