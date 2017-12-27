Warm or Cold, Enjoying ‘Best of Both Worlds’ in Poconos

Posted 7:41 pm, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:19PM, December 27, 2017

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- It was a beautiful day on the slopes at Camelback Mountain--beautiful and cold.

While it may be Alaska cold in the Poconos right now, there is a place where you can go to warm up that feels more like Aruba: Camelback's Aquatopia indoor waterpark.

"It's always 84 degrees inside Aquatopia year 'round," said Kelly Joffe with Camelback Lodge.

"It feels like the summer and then it feels pretty good to get in the water," said Caden Wright of New Tripoli.

Wright and his friend Justin Rodda spent Tuesday on snowboards and Wednesday on surfboards.

"It's pretty cool that we can go from being outside in the cold to coming back in here where it's hot," Wright said.

"It's like really hot in here. It feels really good like you're at the beach or something," said Justin Rodda of Fogelsville.

The contrast between Camelback Lodge guests bundled up in ski gear and those in beachwear makes Camelback Lodge marketing manager Kelly Joffe smile.

"I always describe it as like the best of both worlds," Joffe said.

You don't have to stay at the lodge to visit the waterpark. There are a limited number of day passes available for visitors each day. If you plan to visit, you may want to order your passes in advance online.

