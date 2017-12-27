Talkback Lookback: The Train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are coming to the end of 2017. Instead of dipping into the Talkback calls left in our mailbox, we've decided to take a look back to the very best calls from this year.

A big topic this year was our model train in the backyard. Calls to Talkback 16 even got the attention of writers at HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

The show went so far as to build a huge new train set featuring landmarks from Scranton and surrounding areas.

That train is now on display at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton.

Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer recaps the saga of the train in this edition of Talkback Lookback.