Talkback Lookback: The Train

Posted 7:58 pm, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:07PM, December 27, 2017

We are coming to the end of 2017. Instead of dipping into the Talkback calls left in our mailbox, we've decided to take a look back to the very best calls from this year.

A big topic this year was our model train in the backyard. Calls to Talkback 16 even got the attention of writers at HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

The show went so far as to build a huge new train set featuring landmarks from Scranton and surrounding areas.

That train is now on display at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton.

Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer recaps the saga of the train in this edition of Talkback Lookback.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s