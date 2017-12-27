Scranton Prep Runs Past Scranton 64-43 at Lynett Tournament

The Scranton Prep boys basketball team ran past Scranton in a 64-43 win in the semifinals of the Lynett Tournament. The Cavaliers will face Dunmore in the championship game.
