Penn State Plays Kickball with Kids

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It's only a few days until the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, where the weather is much warmer.

The Penn State Nittany Lions arrived for their first on-field competition in Arizona. But this time their opponent wasn't the University of Washington.

The players took a break from football Wednesday night to play a little kickball. Their teammates were boys and girls with cancer and other challenges from the Phoenix area.

The Fiesta Bowl Charities set this up with two organizations in the Phoenix area that help kids with special needs.

"It was really just an awesome experience to meet the players I see on TV. It was really cool," said Ben Henderson with Hope for Kids.

Parents in Arizona may not be Penn State fans, but they were on this night.

"It's really cool they match up with players and get to do things they normally wouldn't be able to do," said parent Chris Byrd.

"Honestly, it's even more exciting for us being out here with them, seeing the smiles on their faces. It was awesome," said Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki.

And the players from northeastern and central Pennsylvania loved every minute, too.

"It was excellent, seeing them laughing, playing around. It was a great time," said Connor McGovern, a Lake Lehman grad.

"It was a lot of fun today. We got to hang out with them. Now, we're going to play some PlayStation, too," said Joe Arcangelo, a graduate of Abington Heights.

There was even a dance party, capping a night to remember for everyone there.

There's going to be a lot of talk about competition leading up to the Fiesta Bowl, and while this was some friendly competition, here, everybody wins.