Nittany Lions Hope to Finish the Season Right in the Fiesta Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Penn State football program hasn't had much luck in bowl games recently. They hope to change that trend this season in the Fiesta Bowl when they face Washington on December 30th.

"The word of the week this week is finish as far as finish this year off right, finish the game when you get to the game, but when we're at practice, being present, making sure we're not falling off towards the tail end practice, being present in there." junior quarterback Trace McSorley said. "So I think that's something that being able to finish this year off right is something that as players and coaches and as a Penn State program, is something that we really want to do."

"It would be huge," senior linebacker Jason Cabinda added. "You look at last year's Rose Bowl, that was a great game, but it was very disappointing with the way we played and stuff like that. So I think this is another opportunity to kind of make up for last year and go out on the right note and send these guys off the right way."

"We want it to be a good feeling going into the offseason and leaving our legacy off the right way," senior defensive lineman Curtis Cothran said. "It's definitely a thing for us, especially the seniors. We know that this is out last game. So we don't want in our head to look back on our career and have our last game be looked at as something that 'I wish I could have' or 'wish I should have.' We want just be able to have all happy memories."

The Huskies, like the Nittany Lions have two road losses that they'd rather forget about, to Arizona state and Stanford. Washington is also looking for that signature win.

"It would mean a lot to all of us, especially to the seniors," Washington senior defensive lineman Vita Vea said. "This is their last game. So trying to send off the seniors right. We won our last home game and our rivalry game. So, this is just the cherry on top for them."

"It's always great to get a win the last game of the year, a bowl game," Washington Defensive Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said. "Guys go into the season feeling good about themselves. Last year we weren't able to get it done."