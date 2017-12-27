Neighbors Call for Stop Sign After Woman Hit, Killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON -- Police say a 67-year-old woman was hit by a pickup truck and killed while she was walking her dog near her home.

It happened on East Main Street in Dalton shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lackawanna County deputy coroner tells Newswatch 16 that Dorothy Hayden, 67, of Dalton, died from her injuries.

Rob Lopez lives across the street from the scene.

"I wondered what was happening, so I just left it for a while, but after a half hour of them being out there, I said 'There's something going on,' so I went out and talked to the policeman, and he said that the lady across the street got hit. It's really tragic," Lopez said.

Neighbors we spoke with call this stretch of East Main Street very busy. They're actually calling for a stop sign at the intersection with Lily Lake Road because cars often come flying down the hill.

"The cars coming down from Waverly into Dalton and going up, they do kind of speed on this hill. There is a speed limit, and nobody really adheres to it," said Charles Bowen of Dalton.

"This is a busy road. They come flying down here. The cops come ticket, but people don't care. People are always in a hurry to go nowhere fast," said Susan Davidson of Dalton.

"They can use the corner of our property. I don't care, but they should put up a stop sign," said Lopez.

Neighbors remember Hayden as a beautiful and kind woman who walked her dog all the time.

"She's always around town. She was with the Cub Scouts for many, many years. I think she may have still been. She was walking that dog every day. I knew her personally, very, very sweet lady," Davidson said.

"She would walk her dog past my house every day and I would say, 'Hi, how you doing?' and go over there and talk from time to time," Lopez said.

Newswatch 16 reached out to PennDOT, which said it will reach out to the municipality here on the proper steps to putting a stop sign at that intersection.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt. There is no word if the driver will face any charges.