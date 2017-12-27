Mount Carmel Doctor’s License Suspended

MOUNT CARMEL — The doctor accused of operating a “pill mill” in Northumberland County is no longer practicing medicine.

The State Board of Osteopathic Medicine confirmed that Dr. Raymond Kraynak’s license is suspended.

Federal investigators accused Kraynak of illegally prescribing painkillers to thousands of people from his offices in Shamokin and Mount Carmel.

Kraynak is even charged in connection with the deaths of five of his patients.

Federal agents say that between this year and last, Kraynak prescribed the most controlled substances of any doctor in Pennsylvania.

