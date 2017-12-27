Mother Accused of DUI with Three Children in Vehicle
SAYRE — A woman in Bradford County is charged with being under the influence with her three young children in the vehicle.
Sayre police arrested Jessica Johnson of Wysox at the CVS in the borough Christmas Eve.
Officers say Johnson failed a field sobriety test and had meth in her vehicle.
Her children, ages seven, three, and one, were also in the vehicle at the time in Bradford County
4 comments
Boroughguy4boilo
Anyone having a New Years party in girargville? Maybe we can hang out on the street corner
Omg
Dui? But she wasn’t driving. She was parked!
I have had enough!
I guess she will get fired from her job after this…I am sure she is a self sufficient productive member of society…..hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
berrios
looks like a bath salts with 15 pbr type deal.