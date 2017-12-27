Mother Accused of DUI with Three Children in Vehicle

Posted 11:37 am, December 27, 2017, by

SAYRE — A woman in Bradford County is charged with being under the influence with her three young children in the vehicle.

Sayre police arrested Jessica Johnson of Wysox at the CVS in the borough Christmas Eve.

Officers say Johnson failed a field sobriety test and had meth in her vehicle.

Her children, ages seven, three, and one, were also in the vehicle at the time in Bradford County

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments