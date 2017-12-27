× Mother Accused of DUI with Three Children in Vehicle

SAYRE — A woman in Bradford County is charged with being under the influence with her three young children in the vehicle.

Sayre police arrested Jessica Johnson of Wysox at the CVS in the borough Christmas Eve.

Officers say Johnson failed a field sobriety test and had meth in her vehicle.

Her children, ages seven, three, and one, were also in the vehicle at the time in Bradford County