Man Hit and Killed by Tow Truck Identified

STROUD TOWNSHIP — We now know the name of the man who was hit and killed by a tow truck in Monroe County.

The coroner has identified the victim as Joseph Volper, 62.

Police say Volper was walking in the turning lane of Route 611 near Bartonsville Tuesday morning when he was struck by the tow truck.

The truck driver says he did not see Volper because of the sun glare.