Joe Maddon in Hazleton for Premiere of ‘American Creed’

HAZLETON -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was back home in Hazleton Wednesday night for a special premiere.

Maddon and his wife Jade were among about 70 guests at a sneak peek of "American Creed."

The documentary, which played at Hazleton One Community Center, highlights diversity and features Maddon, as well as Condoleezza Rice and historian David Kennedy.

Maddon tells Newswatch 16 his focus in his hometown has always been about trust.

"I'm into building relationships. I'm into creating trust, and I'm into compromise and conversation. Being an American is about coming together and trusting one another and trying to do what's best for everybody and not just for certain groups," Maddon said.

"American Creed" debuts on PBS and WVIA on February 27.