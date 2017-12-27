Honoring State Title Team 30 Years Later in Taylor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR -- Riverside High School honored members of its 1987 girls basketball team marking 30 years since their state title win.

A ceremony was held between games of the annual Lions Holiday Basketball Tournament at the high school in Taylor.

The team's captain tells Newswatch 16 they went 29-0 in the regular season and worked their hardest until the final buzzer.

"It feels really good to know our town still remembers us and our hard work and bringing the state title back to Taylor," said Jennifer Oustrich, the team's captain. "We're the only ones here at Riverside so we have bragging rights here. Everyone was really supportive of us."

Team members say they're still as close now as the year they won the state title in 1987.