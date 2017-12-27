The Dunmore girls basketball team beat Scranton 53-30 in the semifinals of the Lynett Tournament. The Lady Bucks advance to face Abington Heights in the title game.
Dunmore Girls Beat Scranton in Lynett Semifinals
