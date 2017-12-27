Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament

Posted 10:47 pm, December 27, 2017, by

The Dunmore boys basketball team held off rival Holy Cross 55-50 in the semifinals of the Lynett Tournament. The Bucks advance to face Scranton Prep in the championship.

