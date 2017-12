× Couple Charged Following Home Invasion

EDWARDSVILLE — A couple faces charges after a home invasion in Luzerne County.

Edwardsville police say Damion Kelly, 20, of Hanover Township, and his girlfriend, Breanna Taylor, 20, of Edwardsville, kicked in the door of Taylor’s ex-boyfriend’s home last month.

Police said they then beat up Taylor’s ex-boyfriend and threatened his new girlfriend.

Kelly is locked up. Taylor is free on bail.