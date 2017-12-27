Big Day for World War II Vet

Posted 7:46 pm, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 05:41PM, December 27, 2017

It was a special day for Edgena Jones and her family as she celebrated her 100th birthday in Scranton on Wednesday.

Edgena served in World War II, in what would later become the US Air Force as a messenger.

"She was a sergeant in the Air Force and of course she still tries to be the sergeant,' her niece, Brenda Lee Marmo told Newswatch 16.

Edgena told Newswatch 16 she joined the armed forces because she felt worthy of it and wanted to step up and serve her country.

And what's her secret that keeps her dancing at 100 years young?

"Walk and eat the right food. Try organic if you can," Edgena said.

But her niece says she left out a few things.

"She believes in walking, natural foods, brandy, and dark chocolate. That's her secret," said Lee.

