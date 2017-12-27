× As Cold Weather Descends, Some Seek Outdoor Thrills, Others Indoor Comfort

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP — The snow guns were firing at Blue Mountain Ski Resort Wednesday as skiers and snowboarders packed the slopes near Palmerton.

With subzero temperatures blowing into northeastern and central Pennsylvania, people layered up before heading down the mountain.

“Sweatshirt, long sleeve UnderArmour, tank top, hand warmers,” said Tina Chylick from Downingtown, PA.

“I have on my coat, and then a sweatshirt, and then just regular shirt, and then I have regular snow pants and pants,” said Chylick’s son, Ryan.

Still, many admitted it was extremely cold.

“It’s really cold,” said Ryan Webster. “Especially from coming from Ocean City, Maryland, so this is quite a temperature shock.”

“It is very cold out,” said Emily Blaskovich from New Jersey.

Workers at Blue Mountain welcome the frigid temperatures.

“This is what we look forward to. Christmas week for us is all about getting the trails open. Right now, we have 31 trails open,” said Tricia Matsko with Blue Mountain. “With the conditions the way they are, we are blowing snow around the clock and we will have all 39 of our trails open for this weekend.”

And after skiing all day, folks were warming up by the fire inside the ski lodge.

“I was really hesitant about coming up, thought it was going to be cold. I saw the weather, 3 degrees. I said you know, a little hesitant, but it’s really nice out there,” said Paul Dalessandro from New Jersey.

And while school is out on winter break, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania in Scranton is providing a warm place where kids can get their exercise and activities throughout the day.

“It is something for them to do during the day. It does keep them off the streets. It keeps them out of the cold, out of the elements,” said Evelyn Evans with the Boys and Girls Clubs of NEPA. “And we do a lot for the kids here, they had a lunch today that was sponsored by a member of the community.”

“It’s just fun. We go to the gym. We play basketball,” said 13-year-old Jahir Ramos of Scranton.

As for Blue Mountain, employees say they take precautions so people don’t get too exposed to the elements.

“Absolutely, we have ski patrol all over the mountain. We have warming huts,” said Matsko.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.