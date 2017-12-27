Animal Sanctuary to Move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indra Lahiri is the founder of the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Mehoopany. She began by providing refuge for companion animals like cats, dogs, and horses, but later transitioned to farm animals.

"They just go through all the same things that companion animals go through, neglect and abuse, and you know, really difficult and painful lives," said Lahiri.

Each of the animals at the sanctuary has a story. Houdini is a steer that hung out with Newswatch 16 as we spoke with Indra.

Instead of heading to the veal farm when he was young, Houdini came to the sanctuary. 79 white chickens that were rescued after they fell off the back of a transport truck on the way to slaughter joined him and almost 300 other animals later.

Hopefully, by this time next year, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary and these sheep along with almost 300 other animals will have a new home in Dalton.

The sanctuary will be moving from its 40-acre home to a new 100-acre location in Lackawanna County.

Right now, the sanctuary has a special donation opportunity.

"Between now and December 31, we actually have a triple match in place, which is just incredible, thanks to two very generous donors," Lahiri told Newswatch 16.

For every dollar the sanctuary receives, these special donors will donate three. These donations will assist with the design and construction of its new location and the ongoing operating costs.

To make a donation, click here.