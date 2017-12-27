Abington Heights Girls Hold Off Scranton Prep in Lynett Tournament

Posted 8:18 pm, December 27, 2017, by

The Abington Heights girls basketball team beat Scranton Prep 36-34 in the semifinals of the Lynett Tournament. The Lady Comets advance to face Dunmore in the championship game.

