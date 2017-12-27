A Room with a View of the Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- An empty space has been transformed into a neat living space right in the middle of the Wilkes-Barre skyline. 40 new apartments are now above the PNC Bank on West Market Street, all in hopes of driving more people into the downtown.

"Wilkes-Barre is seeing people with disposable income are coming back to support recreational activities like the Kirby Center, Movies 14, and all the bars and restaurants," said Nick Dye, D&D Realty.

Riverview West has been under construction since last year. Recently, tenants have been allowed to move into the new apartments that feature views of the Susquehanna River. From young professionals to empty nesters, each is trying to become a part of the change.

"They want to maintain free living that downtown brings them. They don't want to cut grass or shovel snow. They don't want to maintain their homes, and when they have problems, they call us," said Dye.

The $3 million construction project on West Market Street led to 40 new apartments giving renters easier access to downtown.

Alex St. John moved into his top-floor apartment three months ago.

"I moved to the Square because it's a city-like environment for me. I am originally from the Bronx and moved to Pennsylvania 13 years ago, so I wanted a place a little familiar and lively," said St. John.

D&D Realty says there is a waiting list for people looking to be close to the city with a view of the river.