DALTON — A woman is dead after she was struck by a pickup truck in Dalton.

According to police, the woman was walking on East Main Street near the intersection of Lily Lake Road when she was hit.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash in Lackawanna County.

