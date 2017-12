Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT POCONO -- A wife pleaded guilty Monday to hiring someone to kill her husband.

Police say Robin Transue tried to hire a hit man to kill her husband Keith who knew about a sexual relationship Robing had with a 14-year-old boy.

Robin said he held it over her head so that she wouldn't leave him.

Transue pleaded guilty to sexual assault and hiring someone to commit murder.

Keith Transue pleaded guilty to criminal coercion.