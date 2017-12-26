The Day After Christmas, Families Flock To Movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- For Chewbacca and Kylo Ren and other star wars fans the temperatures in the diamond city were as cold as planet Hoth.

Wanting to ditch the hat and gloves and whatever Wookies wear, they decided to spend the day after Christmas in front of the big screen at Movies 14 on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

"This is just another movie day after Christmas we try to do it every year so it's something we really enjoy doing as a family," said Christine Fazio.

"Very excited. I loved it the first two times and I don't see any reason why I won't love it again the third time," Stephen Strub.

Some wanted to take a trip to the jungle, while others wanted to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

Either way, most stood in line for buttered popcorn and soda to celebrate with family

"It is tradition in our family to go see a Star Wars movie together and this is just when we could all see it together just the day after Christmas," said Fazio.

Christine Fazio says going to movies provides the perfect opportunity to be with family who are all on different schedules.

"Trying to get the kids together on Christmas on Christmas Eve and Christmas day it's kind of hard so we try to do it the day after and that started becoming a tradition the day after," said Fazio.

Officials at Movies 14 say the day after Christmas is one of the busiest days of the year for movie-goers trading in line lines at the stores for comfy seats at the theater.

Tuesday's are five dollar movie day and people took full advantage of the family-friendly prices.

"It's beneficial to the family financially and just for us to be together again for an additional day," said Fazio.