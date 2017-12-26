Talkback 16: Christmas News Blues

On Christmas Eve and for some of Christmas day we preempted our regular newscasts. We aired some positive holiday shows with our reporter's favorite stories from 2017. But listening to the Talkback 16 phone lines today we found some folks just cannot live without their regular newscasts.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

