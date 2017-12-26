× Shoppers Take to the Mall to Spend Their Christmas Cash

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean the shopping is.

When asked what brought shoppers out the day after Christmas, it was all about the great deals.

“The sales, Bath and Body had a big 75% off sale today,” said Maria Dura of Hazleton.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Laurel Mall near Hazleton to check out what shoppers were coming to the stores for.

“I think now after the shopping season is over, it’s still a little crazy. I think the mall will be busy especially all week with no school. Returns,” said Rocco Arruzzo, Laurel Mall Property Manager.

The owner of Provost Shoes agrees that the whole week between Christmas and New Years stays pretty busy at the mall.

“The day after Christmas, the week after is always still a lot of traffic. Exchanges and people want to spend their money and gift cards,” said John Provost, Provost Shoes.

One of the busiest places in the mall was at the calendar shop.

“I got a Hatchimal calendar because I like Hatchimals,” said Kendall Frantz of Doylestown.

Newswatch 16 found a long line of people buying their 2018 calendars. The Frantz family is in town for the holiday. They got their calendar but also wanted to check out some of the after Christmas deals.

“I think it’s usually packed the day after Christmas. You gotta use those gift cards that are burning a hole in your pocket that Santa left in your stocking,” said Jennifer Frantz.

The mall’s property manager, Rocco Arruzzo, says he doesn’t expect things to slow down at the mall even after the new year.

“It starts all over again because once the season ends, you have to plan for the rest of the year and now you’re starting 2018 so now we’re planning our year.”

The next big event for the mall is its sidewalk sale.

The stores will display their goods in the mall’s common space January 12th to the 15th.