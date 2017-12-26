Saquon Barkley Turns the Microphone Around With Young Fan

Saquon Barkley isn't just a great football player. He's also majoring in journalism at Penn State. Instead of answering questions at the Fiesta Bowl media opportunity, Barkley also had the chance to ask questions to a young fan, Matt Leightman.
