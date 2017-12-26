Returning Home After Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA -- The day after Christmas is a big travel day for thousands. One of the busiest places is at the airport, including the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport!

On top of that, holiday travel is actually expected to break records this holiday season.

AAA forecasts a more than 3% increase by cars from last year.

Over 97 million are expected to hit the roads this holiday season.

If you're headed out Tuesday, December 26, you missed what most people consider to be the easiest travel day, Christmas!

However, it can be tough to keep your Grinch locked inside during the gridlock. We spoke to one woman about her strategy to keep a smile on during her air travel.

"I think I know that there's a nap coming later today. So far it's been pretty easy, usually, we're like rushing around at the last minute but so far it's been good," said Beth Rickenbach from Boston.

Here at the airport, people are headed off with tickets in hand to New York City, Philadelphia, North Carolina, and Georgia.