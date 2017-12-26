Post Christmas Feast Relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- If you're like so many of us who indulged on Christmas Day, you're not alone.

You're really feeling that bulge. We have some tips to help you battle the bloat with Registered Dietitian Kathryn Long along with with Emily Renninger, Weis Markets Registered Dietitian.

First off, where do you start?

"So, first of all forgive yourself. It happens around the holidays. Definitely, forgive yourself," explained Emily Renninger. "First, drink some water as soon as you wake up. Have two cups of water even before your first cup of coffee. It could help you feel energized. And also add in some citrus. Citrus can help with digestion, so maybe some slices of lemon or lime. Maybe fill up your water bottle and have it with you all day long so you can sip on water throughout the day."

"So, another tip to battle the bloat would be to snack on yogurt. Yogurt gives you a dose of beneficial probiotics and can actually help aid digestion and prevent bloating," added Kathryn Long. "And you really want to look for the plain or unsweetened types of yogurt. And if you want to add some natural sweetness in there, use fresh fruit. Pineapple particularly has an enzyme in it that could help aid with digestion."

"In addition to these tips, just try to get moving. It'll soon be a new year, new resolutions," said Renninger. "Try to get moving. Break a sweat the day after Christmas. Aim for 30 minutes a day. Most days of the week."

And the bottom line out of all of this, don't beat yourself up! 'Tis the season to be merry around family and friends and of course, eat good food.