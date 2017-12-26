Police Nab Man Wanted for 2 Bank Robberies, Home Invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police arrested a man wanted for robbing two banks in Scranton in less than one week, and he's under investigation for a third bank robbery in Dunmore.

The suspect hit NET Credit Union on Mulberry Street in Scranton Tuesday morning.

A witness inside the bank at the time of the robbery tells Newswatch 16 it was quick, only about a minute or two. Police say the suspect, Scott Kobesky, handed the teller a note, got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and drove off in a stolen car.

Scranton and Dunmore police and members of the FBI took Scott Kobesky into custody on bank robbery and other related charges on Tuesday evening.

"It's definitely this time of year, also we have a bad drug problem in our area and I believe it's getting worse. We're going to have to address something with it," Sean Quinn of Wyoming said.

The stolen car is a 2007 white Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration and plates that read HRG 0274. Police say Kobesky stole the car from a woman he knew on Christmas night. He assaulted her at her home in the Green Ridge section of Scranton, stole her car and other personal belongings.

"I have a forklift company, auto repair company and a construction company and I'm going through people left and right. My own home was robbed by an employee that worked for me," Quinn said.

Kobesky was also wanted for robbing Fidelity Bank on Green Ridge Street in Scranton last Friday night. In that robbery, he also handed the teller a note and got away with cash. He had no weapon then either.

"I think it's a shame now what society has to go through, stealing now from banks and risking someone's life? Over whatever it can be, I know times are tough but something has to be done," Kevin Kuna of Scranton said.

Kobesky is under investigation for his involvement in a third bank robbery that happened at FNCB in Dunmore last Tuesday.

"Try to be aware that's all. Keep your eye out, see what's happening, be aware of your surroundings. If you see something, just report it it's the best thing you can possibly do," Kuna said.