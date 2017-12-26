× Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Tow Truck in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning by a tow truck in Monroe County.

It happened on Route 611 near the Route 33 on-ramp just before 8 a.m. near Bartonsville.

Police say the pedestrian was in the road when the person was hit by a tow truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No names of the people involved have been released.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.