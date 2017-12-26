Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Tow Truck in Monroe County

Posted 9:57 am, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58AM, December 26, 2017

STROUD TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning by a tow truck in Monroe County.

It happened on Route 611 near the Route 33 on-ramp just before 8 a.m. near Bartonsville.

Police say the pedestrian was in the road when the person was hit by a tow truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No names of the people involved have been released.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment