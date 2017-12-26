Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Tow Truck in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday morning by a tow truck in Monroe County.
It happened on Route 611 near the Route 33 on-ramp just before 8 a.m. near Bartonsville.
Police say the pedestrian was in the road when the person was hit by a tow truck.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No names of the people involved have been released.
Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way and will provide more details as it becomes available.
For the latest traffic conditions, click here.
1 Comment
Just saying
Maybe the tow truck driver should have practiced the “move over” law that he/she requests from us everyday.