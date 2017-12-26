Nittany Lions, Huskies Talk Fiesta Bowl Matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports Director Jim Coles asked both the Nittany Lions and the Huskies about the X's and O's ahead of the Fiesta Bowl matchup.

"Their defense is really good up front," Penn State junior quarterback Trace McSorley said. "I think that's kind of where it all starts for them. They got two really good guys that are strong, powerful and athletic. They absorb double teams and make offensive linemen focus on those guys and then they single you up, as far as their guys on the ends. The linebackers pressure and to be able to rush the passer and fly over the top and run game and then in the back end, they're confident and they play with a good swagger to themselves. They don't get beat often. They're aggressive."

"In a way, you can kind of compare them to maybe like an Ohio State just because of how effective they can be at stopping the run," Penn State junior tight end Mike Gesiki said. "But ultimately each team's different and their defensive front and those linemen are big guys and it's obviously going to be a challenge for us. They're definitely going to try to focus in to stop the run and then on the back end they're long. They're athletic. So ultimately, you're not ranked the 11th team in the country for no reason. So, they're going to have a lot of talented players and it's something that we're excited about."

Wide receiver and punt returner Dante Pettis also has four touchdowns this year as a returner and quarterback Jake browning? A three year starter at quarterback."

"I see a lot of different looks, very well disciplined," Browning said. "Some of those teams you see a lot of different pressures. They will mess it up on the back end and you very rarely see that with them and very physical obviously playing in the Big Ten and, you know, very talented. Only giving up 15 points a game. So, I think that speaks to their success more than anything I got to say."