× Man Sentenced in Lycoming County After Sexually Abusing a Child

WOLF TOWNSHIP — A man was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing a child in Lycoming County.

Authorities say Ryan Brown of Ephrata raped a three-year-old girl near Hughesville back in 2014.

Two women are also accused of being involved. They face child endangerment charges in Lycoming County.