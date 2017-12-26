× Man Arrested After a String of Robberies in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — Scott Kobesky is now in custody on bank robbery and related charges.

Police say they captured Kobesky around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening along Adams Avenue in Scranton.

According to police, he robbed the NET Credit Union on Mulberry Street in Scranton earlier in the day Tuesday.

Kobesky is also accused of robbing Fidelity Bank on Green Ridge Street in Scranton last Friday.

Police say that Kobesky also assaulted a woman and stole her white Nissan Altima on Christmas in the Green Ridge section of Scranton.

Dunmore police are also investigating Kobesky as the man who robbed FNC Bank on Wheler Avenue one week ago.

“I think it’s a shame now what society has to go through, stealing now from banks and risking someone’s life? Over whatever it can be, I know times are tough but something has to be done,” said Kevin Kuna of Scranton.

Right now he is charged with Friday’s robbery at Fidelity Bank on Green Ridge Street and a home invasion on Monday.

Police say they expect to file more charges against him in the coming days.