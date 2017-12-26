It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year to Buy a New Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- Buying a car can be a stressful and expensive process. Charina Abreu of Hazleton just went through it a few weeks ago.

She traded in her old '98 Corolla for a new Toyota Rav 4 at Independence Toyota in Hazleton. She says she waited to buy until this time of the year for a better deal.

"I did shop around and not everybody really worked as hard as they did to get a good deal," said Abreu.

The employees at Independence Toyota say December is a popular time to buy a new car because as the year ends they are able to give better deals to clear out inventory.

"Toyotathon is going on right now so we have factory incentives ramped all the way up. Lease deals are about as aggressive as they could possibly be. Deep discounts on everything in stock right now," said James Haddle, Independence Toyota Sales Consultant.

Independence Toyota Salesmen say they have deals that would even give Santa a run for his money.

"Extremely busy time of year. Absolutely. It's tough to compete with Santa but Toyota makes it easy," said Haddle.

So for anyone who is on the fence as to whether they should buy a new car for Christmas, the salesmen have this to say.

"There is not a better time than the end of the year. I know it's tough with Christmas for some people but I mean if you're in the market for a vehicle and you can see your way down here we can certainly make it worth your while," said Haddle.

Or take Abreu's word for it. She's happy with her purchase.

"Of course. This is my baby. I love it."

Independence Toyota's Toyotathon lasts until January 2nd.