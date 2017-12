Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Jim Coles is out west soaking up the sun and heat in Arizona getting ready for Penn State's matchup against the University of Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.

On Tuesday, he got a chance to speak with some Huskies from Washington.

The Fiesta Bowl is held in Glendale, Arizona.

It's scheduled for 4 p.m. on December 30 at University of Phoenix Stadium.