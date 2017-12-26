Game Warden to Become an Official Title in 2018
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will begin calling all of their law-enforcement officers “State Game Wardens” beginning in the new year.
According to executive director Bryan Burhans, the change is to more clearly identify the officers and their purpose.
The change will take effect on January 1st, 2018.
seen it all
Yes The purpose ! To fleece Pa
warningfakenews
You beat me to it. My first reaction, “OK- how much is this going to cost us?”