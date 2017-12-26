Game Warden to Become an Official Title in 2018

Posted 8:40 pm, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39PM, December 26, 2017

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will begin calling all of their law-enforcement officers “State Game Wardens” beginning in the new year.

According to executive director Bryan Burhans, the change is to more clearly identify the officers and their purpose.

The change will take effect on January 1st, 2018.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments